Meijer declares victory in GOP primary for US House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Peter Meijer is declaring victory in the Republican primary for 3rd U.S. District.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids businessman and the grandson of Meijer founder Fred Meijer.

The 3rd U.S. District includes Kent, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties.

The other candidates in the race were State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Joe Farrington, Tom Norton and Emily Rafi.

The Michigan Republican Party released the following statement:

“Tonight, I would like to congratulate Peter Meijer on the big victory in his primary. When Michigan’s 3rd congressional district needed a voice in Washington, Justin Amash turned his back on his constituents. Peter is a conservative veteran who will bring strong, stable, and effective representation to West Michigan – and never turn his back on us.”

“The Democrats hand-picked candidate in Michigan’s 3rd congressional district stands no chance against Peter this November. Hillary Scholten is just another Obama administration alum who will be a rubber stamp on Nancy Pelosi in Congress instead of fighting for what’s right for West Michigan.”

In Michigan’s 12th Congressional District, Third-term Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell has won the primary.

The 66-year-old Dingell, of Dearborn, defeated liberal challenger Solomon Rajput on Tuesday, all but ensuring her re-election in November to the seat that is heavily Democratic.

The 12th District stretches between Ann Arbor and the Detroit suburbs. Dingell has represented the area in Congress for 87 years.

In 2015, she succeeded her husband, John — the longest-serving member of Congress in history, who died in 2019.

She sits on the House Energy and Natural Resources committees.