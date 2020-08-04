Kent County clerk: Don’t expect election results until Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — County clerks throughout West Michigan are advising voters to have patience as they wait for the results of Tuesday’s primary election, saying an onslaught of absentee ballots is going to slow the process.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said results may not be in until sometime Wednesday.

Some 127,000 absentee ballots were distributed in Kent County and more than 88,000 had been returned as of mid-day Tuesday, Lyons said. Voters still had until 8 p.m. to drop off their absentee ballots at their local clerk’s drop box.

“I anticipate getting our final election results not until well into tomorrow, well into Wednesday,” Lyons said. “In 2018 during the August primary, we were able to report our results at about 5 or 6 in the morning, early Wednesday morning. We just have so many more ballots this time around and I don’t expect delays, but I do expect it to take a long time to count those votes.”

It takes a while to count absentee ballots because in addition to the tedious process of simply opening the envelopes, poll workers have to check names against the voter roster, confirm signatures and perform other security checks, then get the ballots lined up to be tabulated.

“We’re going to be doing everything we can to do this efficiently, accurately and securely, but we do not want to sacrifice security for speed,” Lyons said.

Under state law, poll workers can’t start preparing the ballots for counting until 7 a.m. election day. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, is encouraging the Republican-led Legislature to allow clerks to start preparing the ballots early, but that hasn’t happened so far.

Statewide, more than 1.5 million absentee ballots had been returned as of mid-day Tuesday, according to the state. That’s more than all the votes cast in the August 2016, either in person or absentee.

It was also a new record for absentee ballots cast in any Michigan election, breaking the previous record of 1.27 million in the November 2016 presidential election.

Michigan recently made it easier to vote absentee and state officials have encouraged it this year to help keep crowds at polls small and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and some of his allies have suggested that mail-in voting is ripe with fraud. Experts say that’s simply not the case.