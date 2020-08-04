It’s primary election day: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This election day sees many local races, state and U.S. House primaries on the ballot, and a large increase in absentee voting.

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SoS advises you bring your ID.

This is a primary, when voters select the candidates their party will put forth in the Nov. 3 general election. That means you can only vote on one side of the ticket; if you vote in both Republican and Democratic primaries, your ballot will be rejected.

If you haven’t yet mailed in your absentee ballot, do not do so. Instead, drop it off in person at your clerk’s office or in your community’s drop box before polls close at 8 p.m. The ballot must be back to the clerk today; an Aug. 4 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

The absentee ballot drop box at the Cascade Township offices. (Emily Linnert/WOOD TV8, file)

If you’re voting in person, check with the SoS website to make sure your polling place hasn’t moved. You are strongly urged, but not strictly required, to wear a mask at the polls.

ABSENTEE VOTING

Absentee voting is bigger this time around than ever before in Michigan for two reasons: First, voters in recent years approved changes that make it easier; and second, state officials have pushed it to limit in-person attendance at polls as a coronavirus mitigation effort.

In the 2016 primary, about 484,000 absentee ballots were returned. The Secretary of State’s Office says we’re seeing at least double that for this election and some jurisdictions are seeing even higher numbers. As of Monday, the city of Grand Rapids said it had received about 22,000 absentee ballots, nearly four times the 5,949 absentee ballots counted in August 2016.

Throughout Kent County, some 73,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Monday. In Ottawa County, the number was 38,000.

President Donald Trump and some of his allies have suggested that mail-in voting is ripe with fraud. Experts say that’s simply not the case.

But it is true that the huge number of absentee ballots is going to slow counting, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has warned, noting that is at least partly because clerks are prohibited from preparing them for counting early. She says it could take until Wednesday or even Thursday for all votes to be counted and results to be finalized. However, based on the data that does come in, we may still be able to project some winners tonight.

News 8 will bring you results online as they come in after polls close.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

3rd Congressional District: There are five candidates on the ballot in the Republican primary: State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis of Grand Rapids Township, Grand Rapids businessman Joe Farrington, veteran and Grand Rapids businessman Peter Meijer, veteran and former Sand Lake Village President Tom Norton and Battle Creek attorney Emily Rafi. One of them will face Democrat Hillary Scholten in November.

6th Congressional District: In the Republican primary, longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is being challenged by realtor Elena Oelke. The Democratic primary features state Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo and teacher Jen Richardson.

MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

60th District: Both candidates running in the Democratic primary are Kalamazoo County commissioners, Stephanie Moore and Julie Rogers. The winner will face Republican Gary Mitchell in November.

61st District: Current Republican Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo, is being term-limited out. The Republican primary candidates are computer programmer Tom Graham and former Trump administration staffer Bronwyn Haltom. One of them will face Democrat Christine Morse in November.

70th District: State Rep. James Lower, R-Cedar Lake, will not seek reelection. Five Republicans are aiming to replace him: Greg Alexander, Christopher Comden, Pat Outman, Arturo Puckerin and Martin Ross. In November, one will go up against Democrat Karen Garvey.

71st District: As Rep. Afendoulis runs for the U.S. House, three Republicans are trying to take her seat: attorney and former Kent GOP chair John Inhulsen, farmer and son of a former lieutenant governor Bryan Posthumus and entrepreneur Robert Regan. The November election will see one of them up against Democrat Bill Saxton.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Muskegon County sheriff: In this Democratic primary, incumbent Sheriff Michael Poulin will face challenger Mirelda Tokarczyk. Whoever wins will go up against Republican Jason Hall in November.

Kalamazoo County sheriff: There are two candidates in the Republican primary: retired Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Shannon Bagley and Deputy Thomas Swafford. The winner will challenge Democratic incumbent Richard Fuller in November.

Ionia County sheriff: Republican incumbent Charlie Noll is being challenged by private investigator Douglas Gurski and former corrections officer Robert Rickert.

Branch County sheriff: The Republican primary features the incumbent, John Pollack, and a former Democrat, former Quincy Police Chief Johnny Lopez. Lopez first challenged Pollack as a Democrat in 2012. He switched parties before trying again this time.

St. Joseph County sheriff: Republican incumbent Mark Lillywhite is being challenged by Gordon Evilsizor, a former patrolman and Florence Township supervisor who is now a businessman.

Also in St. Joseph County, incumbent Prosecutor John McDonough is facing a Republican primary challenger in David Marvin. McDonough has held the job for more than a decade, but has faced criticism recently after crashing his SUV into a fence and being charged with drunken driving. There is no Democrat running, so whoever wins this primary will get the job by default.

SCHOOL MILLAGES

Hamilton Community Schools: $65 million bond for new middle school and other improvements, plus a separate $3.6 million operating millage.

Cedar Springs Public Schools: $68 million bond for building upgrades. An $82 million bond failed last November.

Jenison Public Schools: $61 million bond for building upgrades.

West Ottawa Public Schools: $13 million operating millage renewal and $687,000 sinking fund.