Aug. 3 primary: What’s on the ballot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in a number of West Michigan communities will decide on millage and bond proposals and some will choose local leaders during Tuesday’s primary.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you bring your ID.

If you’re voting absentee but haven’t yet returned your ballot, you should take it to your local clerk or put it in a drop box in your jurisdiction rather than mail it. It must be back to your clerk’s office by Tuesday evening to get counted — an Aug. 3 postmark isn’t good enough.

MILLAGES AND BONDS

There are a number of local millage renewal and bond proposals on ballots around West Michigan:

In Allegan County, Hopkins and Martin public schools are each seeking millage renewals, as is Saugatuck Township and the Saugatuck-Douglas Library.

In Barry County, Hastings Public Schools is asking for a $21.9 million bond to add an air purification system, improve student technology and security measures and buy new buses.

In Branch County, Union City Community Schools is seeking a sinking fund millage renewal.

In Calhoun County, the Emmett Charter Township Public Safety millage is up for renewal.

In Kalamazoo County, Portage Public Schools is asking for a $175.7 million bond request to replace five elementary schools and renovate another. Funds would also improve student technology and buy fuel-efficient buses. | Report

Charleston Township also has a road improvement proposal.

In Kent County, Grattan Township has a road improvement millage and Nelson Township a library millage as well as a marijuana ordinance on the ballot. Sparta Township has a zoning ordinance issue. Vergennes Township has a public safety millage.

Grand Rapids Public Schools is seeking a $30 million operating millage that will pay for things like textbooks, technology, classrooms and school improvements. The goal of the millage is to maintain an existing levy and protect against a Headlee Rollback. It would not increase taxes. | Report

In Muskegon County, Egleston Township has a marijuana ordinance on the ballot. Fruitport Township has two millages related to public safety and policing. Holton Township has a fire department millage.

In Montcalm County, Carson City-Crystal Area Schools has a bond proposal and Ithaca Public Schools a millage renewal.

In Newaygo County, there’s a road millage in Garfield Township and a millage renewal for West Shore Community College.

In St. Joseph County, there is a road millage proposal in Park Township, a park millage in the village of Paw Paw, a fire station bond proposal in Paw Paw Township, a road millage in Lawrence Township and a bond proposal for Lawrence Public Schools.

Paw Paw Public Schools is also seeing a $54 million bond to build an early childhood center and multipurpose stadium at the high school. | Report

MICHIGAN SENATE

A special election is being held to fill the 28th Senate District seat representing the northern half of Kent County. That seat was vacated when former state Sen. Peter MacGregor was elected the Kent County treasurer.

Three Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination: Rep. Tommy Brann of Wyoming, Rep. Mark Huizenga, of Walker and former state Rep. Kevin Green.

Two Democrats are also on the ballot: former Kent County Commissioner Keith Courtade and Gidget Groendyk.

Because this is a primary, you may vote only within one party. You may not vote for candidates for both parties. The candidates from each party that win the most votes will advance to face off in the No. 2 general election.

COUNTY AND CITY LEADERS

Three people are vying to represent Ward 2 on the Kentwood City Commission: Tom McKelvey, Jessica Tyson and Dan VanderMolen.

There are several people running for Muskegon City Commission: Rachel Gorman, Michael Hughes, John Page, Rebecca St. Clair and Daniel Sybenga.

In Ottawa County, several people are running for Grand Haven City Council: Mike Dora, Dennis Scott, Karen Lowe, Kevin McLaughlin and Timothy Deiters. Grand Haven voters will also choose a light and power trustee.

In Van Buren County, three people are running for South Haven mayor: Ahmmad Goodwin, incumbent Scott Smith and Tim Stegeman.

Stay with woodtv.com for election results as they come in after polls close. We’ll also have reports on WXSP and 10 p.m. and WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m.