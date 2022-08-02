GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan voters go to the polls for the state primary today, choosing which candidates will move forward to the Nov. 8 general election — including in the race for the governor’s office.

VOTING 101

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you to bring your ID.

This is a primary election, with both Democrat and Republican races. Remember, you can only vote in one party’s primary. If you mark choices in both the Democrat and Republican columns, your ballot will be spoiled.

Other parts of the ballot, like bonds and millages, are nonpartisan. Regardless of which party’s primary you choose to participate in, you can vote in the proposal section. Your ballot should clearly label what each column is for.

If you’re voting absentee but haven’t yet returned your ballot, you should take it to your local clerk or put it in a drop box in your jurisdiction rather than mail it. It must be back to your clerk’s office today to get counted — an Aug. 2 postmark isn’t good enough. Also, remember to sign your return envelope. Ballots without signatures won’t be counted.

Because absentee voting is becoming more popular, it may take a bit longer for election results to be announced than you’re used to. Even though absentee votes are cast early, they can’t be counted before election day and tallying them can take a while.

“I urge all eligible citizens to confidently participate in our primary election,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said during a Monday morning news conference.

She reminded voters that they can register and vote absentee in person at their clerk’s office before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She said her office “will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt our elections, any voter suppression, or election interference attempts,” referencing unsupported conspiracies that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”

“My administration has worked with election clerks and law enforcement all across the state to ensure they know how to address such behavior and, if necessary, remove and arrest bad actors,” Benson said. “We have provided clerks and law enforcement with materials to make sure they know what is and is not allowed and have provided a code of conduct that clerks can ask their election workers to sign before their shift.”

Anyone who sees voter intimidation or election interference should call their local clerk and local police.

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

The big-ticket race for Republicans is the gubernatorial primary. It has been a chaotic campaign, with five of the 10 candidates disqualified over invalid petition signatures.

The remaining five are former business owner and broadcaster Tudor Dixon, real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt, businessman Kevin Rinke and chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

The winner will face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

LEGISLATIVE SEATS

Michigan’s legislative lines — those defining its U.S. House of Representative districts and Michigan House and Senate districts — were redrawn this year. That means you may find yourself voting in a different district with candidates you’re unfamiliar with. County clerks say you should go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website to check your district.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which covers much of metro Grand Rapids and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, Republican incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer faces a challenger in John Gibbs. The winner will face Democrat Hillary Scholten in November.

Every Michigan House seat in the state is also up for election, and a number are open without any incumbent on the ballot. News 8 previewed some of those races, including the 80th, 82nd, 86th and 87th House districts. Winners of the primary matchups will go through to November.

MILLAGES AND BONDS

There are a number of ballot proposals around West Michigan, including one in Holland to expand broadband internet by funding the building of a fiber network by the Holland Board of Public Works.

Kent County has two millage renewals on the ballot: one to fund services for veterans and the other for seniors.

Oceana County is asking for a millage to build a new jail, saying its current facility is too small to provide adequate services and has some structural problems.

A number of schools are seeking bonds or millages, including Montague Area Public Schools, which wants to build a new gym and agricultural barn; and Wayland Union Schools, which is looking to improve classrooms and technology, add a new mat room, expand Fine Arts space and build a new pool.

Stay with woodtv.com for election results as they come in after polls close. We’ll have live coverage on WXSP and streaming online starting at 8 p.m., plus on our 10 p.m. newscast on WXSP and 11 p.m. newscast on WOOD TV8.