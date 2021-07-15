Aug. 3 election machine testing is public, Kent County clerk says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It won’t be as high-profile as November’s election, but Michigan voters will again go to the polls for the August primary.

Though it’s an “off year” for elections and that means a smaller scope, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says the issues and races are important. Her office and other West Michigan clerks offices are ready for you to head to the polls and to receive your absentee ballots.

Because of confusion and suspicions surrounding the last election cycle, security and transparency are key this year, Lyons said.

“It’s safe and it’s secure to go to the election, to go to your polls on election day,” she said. “All of our polling locations are on our website at kentcountyvotes.com. And there’s just a lot of things that we’re doing, both in my office at the county level and the city and township clerks, to get ready for this election, to make sure that it’s secure, that it’s accurate and that it’s fair. We’re testing our equipment right now. And I want people to know that I view these elections as the people’s elections and we want to be transparent. I want people to participate in this. As we test the equipment to make sure the machines work, that they’re counting accurately, these are public meetings.”

A list of those public meetings can be found at the county elections webpage.

The primary is Aug. 3. To confirm your polling location and see your sample ballot, go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center.

Lyons will be the guest on this weekend’s “To The Point,” which will air only Saturday at 7:30 p.m. this week because of NBC Sports programming scheduled for Sunday morning.