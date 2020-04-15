Amash: Decision on presidential run coming soon

In this May 28, 2019, file photo Rep. Justin Amash, holds a town hall meeting at Grand Rapids Christian High School’s DeVos Center for Arts and Worship. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Congressman Justin Amash said he will be deciding soon on a potential presidential run.

Amash’s congressional campaign released the following statement Wednesday:

“In mid-February, Justin Amash paused active campaigning for his congressional seat to carefully consider a presidential run. He has been discussing the potential campaign with his family, his friends, his team, and others, and a decision can be expected soon.”

Amash has represented Michigan’s 3rd District in western part of the state since 2011. He was originally a member of the Republican Party but left the GOP in July 2019 to become an independent.