‘Always important things on the ballot’: Two weeks until election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The off-year election coming up on Nov. 2 won’t feature a long ballot — but an election is an election and whenever there is anything on the ballot, it could affect you.

“These odd-year elections are typically very low turnout, but there’s always important things on the ballot,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said. “We have the (Michigan) Senate special election, the 28th District; we have five city elections; we have four city or township proposals; we’ve got three school proposals; we have a recall election up in Sand Lake. “

Generally, there would be no legislative seats up for a vote in an off-year election, but this year, there is one the state Senate 28th District for northern and western Kent County. It’s a special election due to the retirement of Peter MacGregor, who left the seat early to become Kent County treasurer.

Even with that on the ballot, Posthumus Lyons expects turnout will be low compared to an even-year election when the governor’s office or presidency is at stake.

“As of right now, we’re just at about 8% voter turnout,” the clerk said. “We have issued more absentee ballots for this election, this odd-year election, than we have in any odd-year election.”

Typical turnout is in the mid-teens, but with more and more people relying on absentee ballots and the number of those ballots issued so far at its largest ever, it could be higher this year.

“If you want to know if you have an election in your jurisdiction, go to KentCountyVotes.com,” Posthumus Lyons said. “You’ll find out what’s on your ballot if you have an election. You’ll find out where your polling location is, as well.”

If you don’t live in Kent County, you can check with your local clerk for election information or go the Secretary of State’s website and look at your sample ballot.