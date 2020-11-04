Activist to march, rally in downtown GR for accurate vote count

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Activists will be holding a march and rally in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon to make sure their voices are heard and that every vote is counted.

Several groups are taking part in the “Count Every Vote” event including Justice for Black Lives, Michigan United and Socialist Alternative. Organizers are set to speak at Calder Plaza at 4:30 p.m. before marching to Rosa Parks Circle then City Hall.

The group is billing it as a national week of action and wants to highlight the importance of a complete and accurate vote.

Election officials are seeing a record voter turnout this election. The city of Grand Rapids saw about 59,000 absentee ballots and another 35,000 votes cast in person Tuesday. In 2016, about 69,000 people voted in person and about 16,000 absentee votes.

“It’s not a delay, it’s just that’s the process that we do to do elections,” said City Clerk Joel Hondorp on Wednesday. “We’re now in a seven-day World Series where we’re doing same-day registrations, we’re doing absentees in person for no reason. So, it’s great access for the voters, but it is a lot more work for the clerk’s office.”

Leaders will be calling for unity, respecting the vote and patience as election staff continue to count absentee ballots.

News 8 will cover the event live on woodtv.com. Stay with us for updates.