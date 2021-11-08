Absentee ballots remain popular amid high turnout for election in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Nov. 2 election went off smoothly throughout West Michigan, with most outcomes known that evening.

It was an off-year election, so there were no statewide offices on the ballot and some people had only one item to vote on. The biggest race in West Michigan was probably the special election for the 28th Senate District, which may have led to near-record turnout in Kent County.

“We had about a 19.99% voter turnout, just shy of 20%, and just shy of that high-water mark of 20.65% voter turnout in 2019,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.

The trend of more absentee voters after no-reason absentee was approved in 2018 continued.

“Sixty-seven percent of all votes cast in this last election were from absentee voters. We issued more absentee ballots in this election than we have in any election previously in odd years,” Posthumus Lyons said.

Just days after the election, the results for the 28th Senate District were certified in favor of Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as early as this week.