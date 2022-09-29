GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has started mailing out absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election to voters who requested them. Absentee ballots are also now available at your local clerk’s office.

“Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, and the right to vote at their polling place on Election Day,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a news release Thursday. “Every option is secure and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately thanks to the professional election officials and workers across the state.”

In Michigan, voters can vote absentee. For more information on absentee voting, visit Michigan.gov/Vote. Voters can also register to vote up to and on Election Day at their local clerk’s office.