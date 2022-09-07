GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The debate between the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District has been canceled after Republican candidate John Gibbs withdrew from the agreed upon date.

The debate between Gibbs and Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten was expected to be hosted by WOOD TV8 on Sept. 13. Both sides had approved that date before it was announced by News 8 on Aug. 29. Then, this week, Gibbs said the date was no longer viable.

WOOD TV8 has asked the campaigns to discuss whether they can agree to an alternative date.

Michigan’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District includes the core of West Michigan, from the city of Grand Rapids to the lakeshore, including Grand Haven and Muskegon. West Michigan voters will choose a new representative in a district that has been in the national eye in recent years and is considered a national political bellwether.