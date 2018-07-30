3 Republicans running in state Senate 26th District Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (L-R) Former state Rep. Aric Nesbitt, Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski and Dr. Don Wickstra, the three Republicans in the primary race for the open state Senate seat for the 26th District. (July 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Senate will have a much different look next January, with 75 percent of the current members reaching term limits and leaving open seats.

One of those seats currently belongs to Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, in the 26th District, which includes Van Buren and Allegan counties and part of Kent County.

Three Republicans are running in the primary, hoping to replace her. Two of them are former state House representatives: Aric Nesbitt and Bob Genetski.

"After a lot or prayer with my wife over the winter months, we decided there was still more work to do," Nesbitt explained his decision to run for the Senate. "The cost of auto insurance, the condition of our roads, banning these sanctuary cities and continue to pay down our long-term debt."

Genetski, currently the Allegan County clerk, said he has a specific reason for wanting to return to Lansing.

"I wanted to make sure that the next state senator from the 26th District is a conservative and the seat's in conservative hands," he said.

He added that he would guard against campaigning on promises at election time and forgetting them once in office.

"Voters are tired of people making promises not to raise their taxes and then turning their back on them and doing that once they get there," Genetski said.

The final Republican primary candidate is Don Wickstra, a dentist.

"I'm not hearing (from voters about) issues as much as I'm hearing about (wanting) somebody with honor, with credibility, with values," he said. "Somehow being 65 and being reputable and having a certain history, that seems to appeal to them."

The Aug. 7 primary will decide which of the three Republicans will face Democrat Garnet Lewis and Libertarian Erwin Haas, along with any other third-party candidates, in the Nov. 6 general election.

In West Michigan, there are no fewer than six state Senate seats up for grabs this year. 24 Hour News 8 has already profiled many of the primary races. You can find out who's running in your district on the Secretary of State's website.