GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are now three new members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, filling vacancies left by the retirement of three original commissioners.

On Wednesday, two Democrats and one Republican were randomly selected from a list of applicants who applied at the beginning of the process. They will now serve on the commission. The new commissioners should have a pretty short tenure, if things go as one would expect.

The commission was the result of a 2018 ballot initiative that took the power to redraw lines for state and U.S. House seats and state Senate seats out of the hands of the Legislature, where it had long resided. The commission then produced a brand-new map for all of those offices first used in last year’s election. The result was, along with a strong tail wind for Democrats, a blue sweep of the state Legislature for the first time in four decades. Democrats also won all the top executive offices in the state.

But after another group of citizens questioned the minority representation in 13 Detroit-area House and Senate seats, the districts were judged to be out of compliance with federal rules requiring equal protection. That meant going back to the drawing board for the commission and for a special master to oversee the process. The commission and litigants were supposed to submit their thoughts on that by Tuesday.

The new lines may alter more than just the 13 districts involved in the litigation. Changing one district may require another to adjust for roughly the same population size.

The rules for the commission require 13 people: four Democrats, four Republicans and five members with no party affiliation be appointed. Since voters do not register by party affiliation in Michigan, the people randomly selected are self-identified in one of the three categories. Further, a litany of restrictions from actively participating or holding office years previous makes it more difficult to clearly identify someone’s political leanings.

By now, but for the litigation, the commission should be “dormant,” according to the document that lays out the procedures for its operation. Once the redistricting is done, the commission can cease activities, return phones, computers and other devices. They’ll also quit receiving compensation — more than a half a million dollars a year for commissioners alone, not counting staff and lawyers.

Given the new timelines for elections, the new lines will have to be drawn and approved in short order to allow candidates to prepare for the coming election. Then, barring no further lawsuits, the commission will go dormant until it reconvenes after the 2030 census.