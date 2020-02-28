3 Democratic presidential candidates in MI on Super Tuesday

L-R: Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. (AP Photos)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Three Democrats running for their party’s presidential nomination will be in Michigan next week.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be in Warren Tuesday. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will be in Detroit.

Tuesday is Super Tuesday — the day a slew of states hold presidential primaries, helping to determine a front-runner.

The Michigan primary is the following Tuesday, March 10.

Michigan will be a battleground state this November. Republican President Donald Trump won it narrowly in 2016. Democrats want the state this time, hoping it will clear their path to the White House.

—

Online:

Your Local Election Headquarters