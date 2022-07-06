GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Candidates to be the Republican nominee for Michigan governor will meet for a debate this evening, seeking to show who they are and why they deserve your vote.

The Republican primary debate hosted by WOOD TV8 begins on channel 8 and online at woodtv.com at 7 p.m. It will run until 8 p.m. on air and then continue streaming online.

Under Nexstar guidelines, candidates must be listed on the ballot and must have garnered 5% in recent independent polling to be invited to a debate. Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano met that threshold.

News 8 political reporter Rick Albin will moderate the debate. He will ask the candidates about a variety of issues facing the state, including some questions submitted by viewers.

In addition to WOOD TV8, WLNS in Lansing, WJMN Local 3 in Marquette, 9&10 News in Cadillac, ABC 12 in Flint and WDIV in Detroit will carry the debate either on air, online or both.

Absentee ballots have already gone out for the Aug. 2 primary.

The Republican winner will face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in the general election on Nov. 8.