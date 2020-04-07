Closings & Delays
Eaton Co. deputies make deliveries to homebound citizens

Special Deputy Randy Gilbert delivers much-needed items to Eaton County citizens

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has launched a program to help residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff Tom Reich’s program delivers groceries and medications to citizens who have an existing medical condition, are unable to make online orders or do not have the benefit of someone to help them.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an even more serious threat to persons over the age of 60, and for those who have an existing medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious harm from exposure,” Reich said. “We want to alleviate fear and concern by offering the delivery of needed groceries and prescription medications by uniformed Deputies from our trained volunteer units of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Eaton County residents who need this type of assistance can call 517.543.5261.

