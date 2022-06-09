HOLLAND TWP., Michigan (WOOD-TV) — The barns at Nelis’ Dutch Village caught fire early Thursday morning.

Ottawa County Dispatch tells News 8 the initial fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. but when it was reported the barns were fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained to the barns and crews were working to get all the animals outside the barns. No animals have been reported injured or killed in the fire.

As of 1:15 a.m., crews are still on scene working to put out the fire.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information sometime Thursday morning.