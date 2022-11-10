MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was ejected and another had to be freed from a vehicle by firefighters after a high-speed crash in Muskegon on Monday, firefighters said.

Two vehicles crashed head-on on Getty Street near Access Highway in Muskegon around 6:42 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene to find a vehicle on fire and the driver ejected. They were able to treat the driver and put out the fire.

The driver of the second vehicle was trapped inside and had to be freed by firefighters using Jaws of Life tools. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said.

Muskegon police are investigating and have not said what led up to the crash.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.