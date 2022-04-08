CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was pinned in his SUV and had to be cut out by emergency responders after a crash with a box truck on Saturday afternoon, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Street and US-231 in Crockery Township. A 65-year-old Rockford man was headed east on Cleveland Street in an SUV and crashed into a freightliner box truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Grandville, that was headed south on US-231, deputies said.

The driver of the SUV was pinned inside the vehicle, and emergency responders had to remove him. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital. The driver of the box truck was not injured, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s department, investigators and witnesses said that the SUV ran the red light.

The crash is still under investigation.