Driver injured in rollover crash on I-96 in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Walker early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Fruit Ridge Avenue in Walker.

Michigan State Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. State police said the driver had stable vitals and was taken in for surgery.

Westbound I-96 was shutdown at Fruit Ridge Avenue while authorities investigated. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.