REED CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in Osceola County after allegedly stealing a car in Kalamazoo County and leading police on a chase north along US-131 through multiple counties, more than 100 miles from where it started.

Around 8:45 Thursday morning, a white Dodge Ram was stolen out of Galesburg in Kalamazoo County, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police troopers pursued the truck, but ended the pursuit near US-131 and M-6 in Cutlerville in Kent County.

The truck was seen again in northern Kent County and sheriff’s deputies used spike strips on US-131 near Indian Lakes Road in Algoma Township. The deputies started pursuing the truck again but it continued traveling north into Montcalm and Mecosta Counties.

Reed City Police used stop sticks on the truck again at US-131 near US-10. The truck drove for a time on just rims before the driver was caught.

A US-131 crash ended a 6-county crash on March 2, 2023. (Courtesy Jeremy Rice) A photo of a police chase that lasted 130 miles across six counties on March 2, 2023. (Courtesy Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail. Charges are pending for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest three times, driving on a suspended license and several other unrelated warrants.