GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new documentary titled “Behind Our Walls” is exploring a Calvin University program that helps inmates earn a bachelor’s degree.

The film focuses on a group of incarnated men that join the Calvin Prison Initiative in hopes of making a change in their lives and a positive impact within the system.

The program offers education and moral formation. The documentary showcases group members telling stories of how it has helped improve their character.

“It’s just really powerful to hear these stories of transformation and of hope in such a dark place and to see the resilience of these men as they overcome so many obstacles and challenges and something really spectacular,” video producer Nathan Roels said.

The film project started in 2019, but Roels and his team had to stop working on it because they weren’t allowed to film certain things during the pandemic due to policy changes.

The documentary will premiere July 29 at 8:30 p.m. at Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids South. Tickets cost $10 and are available online.