Dinosaurfish: Sturgeon caught in Detroit River likely over 100 years old

The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer caught (and then released) this massive female sturgeon in the Detroit River. (Jason Fischer/AFWCO)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — An Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office crew made a spectacular catch in the Detroit River last week, hauling in what it called a “real life river monster.”

It was a massive sturgeon, 6 feet, 10 inches long and weighing in at 240 pounds.

The fish is one of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the U.S., according to AFWCO. It tagged a Friday Facebook post showing off the sturgeon “#dinosaurfish” and “#isthatadolphin,” among other things.

The AFWCO estimated the fish, believed to be female, has been been in the waters for over 100 years. It said she likely hatched in the Detroit River in the 1920s.

The fish was released back into the river.