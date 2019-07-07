Battle Creek man flees traffic stop, leads deputy on chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop late Saturday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Capital Avenue at Eaton Street around 11:45 p.m. The driver, a 42-year-old Battle Creek man, then accelerated and began fleeing northbound on Capital Avenue.

The pursuit continued through the north ends of Pennfield and Bedford Townships, with speeds reaching up to 100mph.

Authorities say an officer from the Battle Creek Police Department deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Baseline Road and Hutchinson Road, causing the vehicle’s tires to slowly deflate and come to a stop on Hutchinson Road near Strickland Road in Barry County.

The man was then taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.