ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be one the lookout from a teen who went missing Friday morning and is believed to be endangered.

Mackenzie Lynn Mohney, 17, stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt with a Nirvana logo on it, a blue tank top, a blue skirt and a while baseball cap turned backward. She was wearing her hair in pigtails.

She is believed to have run away from her house on Bobolink Avenue, which is in the area of Almena Drive and S. Van Kal Street in Almena Township. Deputies think she may have climbed out of her window early Friday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said she logged out of a family tracking app and turned off her phone. She left a note saying she would be gone for four to seven days and that she would be safe. She promised to come back, but the letter also contained mentions of suicide, deputies said. Deputies talked to her friends but didn’t come up with any leads.

Anyone who has seen Mohney or knows where she may be is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.