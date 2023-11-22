BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are searching for a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago in Berrien County.

Kelly Lee Gravit, 49, of Cassopolis, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 11 around 8:45 p.m. when he walked away from a medical facility on Dean’s Hill Road near Hochberger Road in Berrien Township. He has not been seen or heard from since.

An undated photo of Kelly Lee Gravit provided by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies did not provide an exact description of Gravit but did release a photo.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office brought in their K-9 unit to help. Scent-tracking bloodhounds searched the area where Gravit was last seen and led handlers to a specific place on the shoulder of the road down the street from the medical facility. Deputies believe Gravit may have been picked up by a vehicle in that area. Drones used by the sheriff’s office did not find anything.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information that may help find Gravit. Anyone with information or who has witnessed something unusual should contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269.983.7141.