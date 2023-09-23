WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help identifying two people from an early Friday morning break-in in Waverly Township.

Around 3:15 a.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Glendale Grocery store located at M43 and County Road 665.

Deputies say the two people stole approximately $4,000 worth of merchandise before taking off.

A surveillance photo from a break-in in Waverly Township on Sept. 22, 2023. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The break-in remains under investigation.