Deadlines to be vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — People who want to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas are running out of time.

It requires planning to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for a particular event. Two of the three vaccines available in the U.S. require two doses spread weeks apart and a waiting period once the shots have been administered.

How long does it take to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

The COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have different dosage timelines. But regardless of which one you take, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days beyond their final dose.

Here’s how long it takes from a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to full vaccination:

Moderna : six weeks (two doses 28 days apart)

: six weeks (two doses 28 days apart) Pfizer : five weeks (two doses 21 days apart)

: five weeks (two doses 21 days apart) Johnson & Johnson: two weeks (requires a single dose)

To be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for holidays, you must get the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by the dates listed below:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25)

Oct. 14: Moderna

Moderna Oct. 21: Pfizer

Pfizer Nov. 11: Johnson & Johnson

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28)

Oct. 17: Moderna

Moderna Oct. 24: Pfizer

Pfizer Nov. 14: Johnson & Johnson

Christmas (Dec. 25)