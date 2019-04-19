CWC Awards finalist: Tyson's Place & LaFleur Marketing Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Connecting with Community Awards finalist is about a marketing firm and a non-profit animal rescue helping not only pets, but families as well.

In 2014, Jill Bannink-Albrecht volunteered at an animal shelter where the euthanasia rate in senior-aged pets was very high.

After she learned that most of the senior pets were surrendered by family members that recently lost a loved one and didn’t have a place for the pet to go, her heart went out to these animals and their families.

That’s why Bannink-Albrecht decided to start the non-profit animal rescue Tyson’s Place. Tyson’s Place takes in pets from family members of terminally ill patients or of those that have passed away. Tyson’s Place can ensure that their loved ones’ pets will be re-homed, and that eases a lot of grief in an already painful process.

Not having a facility for the shelter made it difficult to raise awareness of their mission. That’s where Sarah LaFleur of LaFleur Marketing stepped in and collaborated with the animal rescue.

LaFleur knew that fostering a pet was a great way to help, but the firm didn’t have the resources to assist in that. Instead, they donated their skills and time to create a brand new, user-friendly website promoting Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue to help the animals find forever homes.

Six months after the new website launch, LaFleur was happy to hear that the website had generated a 30% increase in donations and a 25% increase in adoption and fostering forms being submitted.

Coco, a long-haired dachshund, is a testament of that. He was brought in after his owner passed away and is currently in the process of being adopted to his forever home!

Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue is thrilled with all of the awareness the new website has created and feels that their mission is starting to be taken seriously now.

There are eight Connecting with Community Awards finalists in the 11th year of the program.

Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue and LaFleur Marketing are the fifth to be announced. The remaining finalists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

