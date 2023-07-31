GRAND HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a general store in Grand Haven Charter Township morning, the Grand Haven Township fire chief says.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. around the area of the Grand Haven Outdoor Adventure Campground, near US-31 and 158th Avenue.

The fire department said that when crews arrived at the scene, flames were visible through the roof of the store.

Nearby fire departments were called in to help al crews had the fire under control within a half hour.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

It’s unclear what started the fire.