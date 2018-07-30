Couple in deadly Kzoo Co. crash with careless driver ID'd Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Bill Jourdan and Jamie Jourdan. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kalamazoo County authorities on West XY Avenue at 14th Street in Schoolcraft Township following a deadly crash. (July 29, 2018) [ + - ] Video Video

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the victims of a crash involving a careless driver is a couple from Centerville.

Investigators say 50-year-old Jamie Jourdan, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, was killed in the Sunday crash.

An undated courtesy photo of Bill Jourdan and Jamie Jourdan.

Her husband, 44-year-old Bill Lee Jourdan, was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

Relatives tell 24 Hour News 8 that Bill Jourdan doesn't remember what happened. He was recovering in the hospital Monday.

The other driver, 18-year-old Wyatt Thomas Hardy of Vicksburg, also remained in the hospital.

Investigators say the incident started Sunday when a Schoolcraft officer spotted a person driving “carelessly” in the village and then turning south onto 14th Street. The officer's dashcam video shows the cruiser parked on the side of the street before it takes off and follows Wyatt.

The officer turned on his cruiser's flashing lights and tried to catch up to the car, but authorities said it was going too fast. Investigators are still trying to figure out why Hardy was speeding.

Authorities say the careless driver eventually rear-ended another car that was stopped at the stop sign on 14th Street and XY. The dashcam video shows the officer arriving at the scene moments after the crash, which mangled both vehicles.

A local fire chief who lives nearby stopped his car in the road, turned on its emergency lights and began to help those involved in the crash. However, Jourdan died at the scene.

It's unclear if the officer pursuing the driver activated sirens. However, at this point the sheriff is not calling it a pursuit because he says there is no evidence that the driver knew he was being followed.

"That is not what we are calling this at this point right now. The investigation is open enough that it may end up there, but right now it does not appear that that is the case," said Sheriff Richard Fuller.