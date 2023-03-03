GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is not anticipating widespread power outages following Friday’s winter storm.

As of Friday night, less than 2% of Consumers Energy customers experienced an outage.

Last week, two ice storms swept through West Michigan, the first one leaving over 250,000 people without power. Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said that was due to the different conditions at the time.

“Even half an inch of ice accumulation on the span of a line is equivalent to the weight of a baby grand piano hanging off of it. So, that was part of the reason we saw such significant damage, so many downed wires,” said Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

In southern portions of the state, especially near Coldwater, Consumers Energy’s outage map showed larger outages on Friday. Wimmer said stronger winds in the area were the cause, but for the most part, the storm knocked out power in small pockets.

“That heavy wet snow, our lines are very prepared to handle that,” Wimmer said.

She said Consumers crews were mobilized in areas where conditions were the worst and areas with outages should expect power to be restored quickly.

Wimmer added that the recent weather should serve as a reminder that customers should keep an emergency kit nearby.

“Even in weather like this where we’re not expecting significant outages, people should always be prepared that if an outage does happen, they’ve got things like an emergency kit on hand, blankets nearby, flashlights, extra batteries.”

If you see a downed power line, you should stay at least 25 away and immediately call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.