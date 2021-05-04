Bath High School baseball player dies following head injury

BATH, Mich. (WLNS) — A high school baseball player has died after running into another player in Clinton County.

Cooper Gardner (courtesy Angela Booth Awrey)

During a baseball game against Portland St. Patrick on April 21, Bath’s second baseman, Cooper Gardner, collided with a Portland St. Patrick base runner when applying a tag which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

Cooper was rushed to the emergency room and spent six days in the ICU at Sparrow Hospital and was moved into a regular room on April 28.

While recovering at home, Cooper passed away from his injuries Sunday morning.

Families in the Bath Community are raising money through a t-shirt fundraiser and a GoFundMe to help the Gardner family with hospital and funeral expenses.

“Cooper Gardner embodied every admirable characteristic one could ever hope to instill in a young man. He was kind, humble, intelligent, respectful, and honest. We love you Coop. Love and peace to the Gardner family,” said Matt Dodson, the Bath High School principal, in a statement sent to News 8’s Lansing sister station WLNS.

