CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials suspect pig ear dog treats are to blame for a salmonella outbreak that’s sickened 45 people in 13 states, including Michigan.

As of Wednesday, Michigan had seven confirmed cases of people sickened by the outbreak strain of salmonella. A dozen people nationwide have been hospitalized, but no one has died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 71% of those sickened said they had come in contact with pig ear dog treats or dogs fed pig ears.

While the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development didn’t find the outbreak strain on pig ears it obtained from stores and tested, other strains of salmonella were present.

Stores where the samples were taken have pulled the affected pig ears from their shelves. Additionally, anyone who comes in contact with pig ear dog treats is urged to always wash their hands with soap and water, and not allow their pet to lick their mouth, face or any open wounds or broken skin.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms typically develop 12 to 72 hours after someone is exposed to the bacteria, and last four to seven days. While most people recover on their own, severe cases can require hospital treatment.