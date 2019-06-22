Cass Co. man shot twice, hospitalized after campfire gathering

MARCELLUS VILLAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after an altercation occurred at a campfire gathering Friday night.

Tyler Blentlinger, of Marcellus Village, was involved in an argument with the suspect just before 10 p.m. at a campfire gathering in the 300 block of E. Dibble Street near S. Maple Street when he was shot twice, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and lodged in the Cass County Jail.

Blentlinger was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does appear to have contributed to the altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.