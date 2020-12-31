Car crashes into building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building in the 200 block of East Michigan Ave.

Officers arriving on scene discovered a single vehicle that had lost control, left the roadway and struck the building. The building was closed at the time and unoccupied.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the driver was arrested and held at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office on an alcohol related driving offense.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.