BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in stable condition after she was shot multiple times in Battle Creek early Monday morning, city officials say.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 200 block of Howland Street near Parkway Drive. A neighbor called 911 about the shooting, the city of Battle Creek said in a release.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, the city said.

Authorities say she was brought to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police are looking for information to help their investigation. Anyone with information should call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.