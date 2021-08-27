Woman killed when car crashes, catches fire near Albion

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a fiery crash north of Albion earlier this week.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on 28 Mile Road near M Drive North in Clarence Township. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says that by the time deputies arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

The woman who was in the car died at the scene. Her name was not released Friday, but authorities says she was a 23-year-old from Sheridan Township.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though authorities did say speed appeared to have been a factor.