Woman killed, baby injured in crash near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a baby seriously injured in a crash near Battle Creek believed to have been caused by a drunken driver, police say.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says two cars collided in the intersection of Main Street and E. Columbia Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A woman who was in one of the cars died at the scene. Her name was not released later Friday pending notification of family, but police said she was a 34-year-old from Battle Creek.

A baby boy also in that car sustained injuries described as “significant” and was rushed to the hospital, where he was later listed in stable condition.

The man who was in the other car, a 25-year-old from Battle Creek, wasn’t hurt. He was arrested and expected to face drunken driving charges. His name was also not released pending arraignment.