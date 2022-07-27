BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured and her dog died in a house fire in Battle Creek, fire officials say.

It started around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue near Goguac Street, the Battle Creek Fire Department said in a release. The homeowner was trapped in the home, it said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was coming out of the house. They went inside and found the woman unresponsive on the kitchen floor. They were able to get her out of the home.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

“The homeowner was successfully rescued due to another outstanding job by the men and women of the Battle Creek Fire Department,” the department said in the release.

Her dog died after crews rescued it, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is under investigation.