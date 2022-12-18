MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking on I-94 in Marshall Township.

Around 4:30 a.m., troopers with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to I-94 near Verona Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding troopers learned that a 26-year-old Jackson woman was walking east on I-94 and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

She died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.