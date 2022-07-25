BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is hospitalized after she was rescued from her Battle Creek home after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., fire crews with the Battle Creek Fire Department were sent to Bryant Street near Convis Street for a fire with a person trapped on the second floor.

When crews arrived, they report finding heavy fire coming from the first-floor living room. Firefighters used a ladder to reach the second floor and found the homeowner unresponsive in a bedroom.

The woman was taken out the window and down the ladder. BCFD said she was resuscitated and taken to the hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

Crews searched both floors and no one else was found inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.