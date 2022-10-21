BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been found guilty of a fatal 2020 stabbing.

On Friday, a jury found Rose Marie Derrick, 67, guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 61-year-old Walter May of Battle Creek.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

May was found unresponsive by emergency responders in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2020, at an apartment he shared with Derrick on College Street, the prosecutor’s office said. At the time, Derrick said May was having difficulty breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

The day before, May had been released from the hospital after receiving a stab wound to the chest on Dec. 5. The prosecutor’s office said that at the time, May had said he didn’t know how he had received the wound.

First responders hadn’t noticed any new injuries on Dec. 14, 2020. An autopsy found an additional stab wound which was covered with a medical dressing similar to the dressing on the previous wound, the prosecutor’s office said.

A knife was found at the apartment with Derrick’s blood as well as bloody clothing that belonged to Derrick.