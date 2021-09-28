Woman dies after crash in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after a crash in Battle Creek Tuesday.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of Custer Drive and West Michigan Avenue.

A woman was driving north on Custer Drive when she appeared to lose control, the city of Battle Creek said in a release. She drove into the opposite lane of traffic, where she was T-boned by a pickup truck, officials say.

Authorities say the woman, a 40-year-old from Battle Creek, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 60s, was minorly injured, officials say.

City officials say her speed may have been a factor and the other driver has not been cited.

The crash is being reconstructed and investigated.