Woman charged after exchanging gunfire with Battle Creek police

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who allegedly exchanged gunfire with police in Battle Creek has been charged.

Sareedi Harris has been charged with intent to murder, felony firearm, concealed weapon and malicious destruction of police property, according to the Calhoun County prosecuting attorney.

The charges stem for an incident on Dec. 15 at Summit Pointe. Officers had been sent to assist with a court-ordered mental health pickup for a 40-year-old woman.

After officers arrived, she fired her gun from inside her vehicle, officials say. The officers started to shoot back, but once they realized there were children in the car — a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old — they stopped, police say.

She was shot in the shoulder, police say. The kids were not injured.

Officials say she then hit a police cruiser while driving away.

She was found about a half a mile away at a relative’s home, where she was taken into custody.