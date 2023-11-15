LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash south of Battle Creek Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of M-66 and K Drive S in Leroy Township, between Battle Creek and Athens. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a driver headed west on K Drive failed to obey a stop sign at M-66 and collided with a northbound car.

The westbound driver, a 29-year-old Union City woman, was thrown from her car. She was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound car, a 31-year-old Athens woman, was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.