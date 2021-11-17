With new owner, Battle Creek baseball team collecting ideas for new name

C.O. Brown Stadium, the home of the team formerly called the Battle Creek Bombers. (March 18, 2021)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — New ownership and a new look are coming to the baseball team formerly known as the Battle Creek Bombers.

Former general manager Brian Colopy purchased the franchise and extended its lease at C.O. Brown Stadium through 2026, swinging for the fences with a new game plan that includes stadium improvements.

“We know that it can work. We just want to take it to another level,” Colopy said. “That’s where innovation comes, focusing on fans comes into play.”

Colopy and his staff are turning to the public for ideas on a new team name. Suggestions are being accepted on the team’s website with three keys needed to make it a winner:

“We want to tie it in to the city. We want to have a local tie to it in some way, somehow,” Colopy said. “We want it to be family friendly. We want it to be over the top, fun and crazy.”

Name ideas can be submitted online through Nov. 23. The public will vote on a winner after a list of finalists is revealed in the coming weeks. The lucky winner whose name is chosen will receive free season tickets for life.

“We love the city. We love the town,” Colopy said. “Obviously, the rivalry with Kalamazoo-Battle Creek is awesome. We keep that alive. So there’s a lot of positive things. We’re just excited to take it into a new era and make it our own.”

The team will take the field under the new name beginning opening day 2022.