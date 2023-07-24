BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new fundraising event at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is sure to satisfy the cravings of wine and beer lovers.

Past events at the zoo have centered around wine or beer. This year, the zoo staff has decided to combine those events into Corks and Kegs at the Zoo.

“We have almost 40 vendors from local, regional and national brands that are going to be providing some of their samples of their beer and wine and mead and cider. We’ll also have some food options for people to purchase as well as live entertainment, a silent auction, a carousel derby and more,” Allie Stoddard, Binder Park’s marketing manager, said.

Stoddard says the money raised will be used to sustain operations at the facility. She says Binder Park Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“We are one of four zoos that are accredited that don’t use any tax funding. So we rely on fundraising events, gates sales, park sales and donations to stay operating,” Stoddard said.

Corks and Kegs at the Zoo will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Binder Park Zoo.

To purchase tickets, click here.