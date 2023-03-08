A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday includes funds to support a new Ford electric battery plant coming to Marshall.

The $3.5 billion plant, announced by Ford this February, is expected to create 2,500 jobs for the Marshall area.

The bipartisan supplemental bill includes almost $300 million to support that growth in Marshall and $330 million for improvements to the area, the governor’s office said in a release. M-96 will be expanded from two lanes to four. There will also be upgrades to intersections and interchanges on I-94 and I-69 will be reconstructed.

“This historic opportunity is an investment in people,” State Rep. Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek, said in the release. “I’m so pleased Ford Motor Company chose Calhoun County and I’m confident this influx of good paying jobs will put people on notice that Michigan is on the right track.”

Other items in the bill include $75 million that will be used to recruit and retain health care workers, $150 million for affordable housing and $212 million for home energy rebates.